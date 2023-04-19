R. Kelly Files Appeal Over 30-Year Prison Sentence, Argues Prosecutors Did Not Prove Case

His legal team said some of the underage girls mentioned in his case were actually 18 while others misled Kelly about their real age.

They argue some evidence and certain claims about his sex life should have never been allowed as it deprived him of a fair trial.

Kelly wants the appeals court to reverse his conviction or give him a chance at another trial, TMZ reported.

