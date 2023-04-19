Your tip
R. Kelly Files Appeal Over 30-Year Prison Sentence, Argues Prosecutors Did Not Prove Case

Apr. 19 2023, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

R. Kelly believes he has a fighting chance at overturning his criminal conviction and has filed an appeal in New York.

RadarOnline.com has learned the singer's legal team thinks the government did not meet its burden of proof in court before he was sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

His attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, filed Kelly's appeal on Tuesday.

This development came after a jury found him guilty on all nine counts of a superseding indictment charging him with racketeering predicated on criminal conduct including sexual exploitation of children, forced labor, and Mann Act violations.

Kelly's attorneys claim at least four of the jurors were biased, alleging that at least two had seen the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly.

His legal team said some of the underage girls mentioned in his case were actually 18 while others misled Kelly about their real age.

They argue some evidence and certain claims about his sex life should have never been allowed as it deprived him of a fair trial.

Kelly wants the appeals court to reverse his conviction or give him a chance at another trial, TMZ reported.

In February, the I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker was sentenced to 20 years in a Chicago trial following his conviction on charges of child pornography and enticement of a minor.

Kelly's attorney had expressed similar concerns during that trial. "The government's burden cannot be met with the inference of bad character, or tendency to commit crimes," Bonjean said during closing arguments. "You may consider him to be the most amoral, dishonest person on the planet. And that has nothing to do whether the government has met its burden."

A judge said that 19 years of the 20-year prison sentence would be served concurrently, or at the same time as his other sentence.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that R. Kelly shared the same Easter menu as fellow convicts Josh Duggar and Ghislaine Maxwell despite being in separate prisons.

