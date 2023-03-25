R. Kelly Victim Given 'Priority Access' To Singer's Music Royalties To Help Collect $4 Million Judgement

Kelly's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, told Billboard that she's currently seeking to overturn the overall $4 million judgment. Claiming that the award to Williams, "never should have been entered."

"I've never in my career seen such a flouting of the rules to deny him even the opportunity to defend these civil cases, even when the courts were fully aware that Kelly was incarcerated, unrepresented at points, and facing multiple criminal indictments," Bonjean continued.

"Indeed, much of these civil proceedings occurred without Kelly's knowledge."

The judgement already passed through an appeals court and Bonjean herself admits that they face an "uphill battle" attempting to overturn the decision.