R. Kelly’s 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Allegedly Welcomes Baby Girl Months After His Lawyer Denied It Was Singer’s Child
R. Kelly’s 26-year-old girlfriend Joycelyn Savage has reportedly welcomed a baby girl into the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An Instagram account claiming to be Savage announced the news over the weekend. A photo of the alleged baby was uploaded with the caption, “Ava Lee Kelly 12.08.22.”
Kelly’s reps have yet to comment on the announcement.
Back in August, Savage announced to the world she was pregnant with Kelly’s child. Many questioned the news given Kelly has been behind bars since 2019.
She announced the news in a book she released.
Savage wrote, “It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us."
At the time, Savage said she was five months pregnant and was having a baby girl. “I’m very excited,” she told Entertainment Tonight.
However, Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, released a statement saying the singer was not expecting a child. Savage then responded claiming the attorney didn’t know what they were talking about.
She said, “his lawyer didn't know that prior to him going to jail, Robert and I were doing IVF because at the time I was told I couldn't have a baby." "When he got sent to prison, we paused on it and I had them freeze my eggs until I was ready," Savage said.
- Disgraced Singer R. Kelly Releases New Album 'I Admit It' While In Prison For Federal Sex Crimes, Label Denies Being Responsible
- Incarcerated R. Kelly Will 'Bump N' Grind' His Way Through Sweet Potato Casserole & Cornish Hen For Christmas Dinner In Prison
- Prisoners Ghislaine Maxwell & Josh Duggar Ending Thanksgiving With PB&J, Convicted Sex Creep R. Kelly Gets Lasagna
"Once his lawyer did find out, she wanted me to have an abortion because she didn’t feel that now was the time for me to have a child following the 30-year sentence. Me and Robert wanted to have a child for a long time. He is very happy about it, his lawyer isn’t. Once I told her I was keeping my baby, she didn’t want me to announce but I wanted to share the news. I’ve always been there for him even before this new lawyer came into the picture."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Savage has stuck by Kelly's side for years and defended him against the allegations he groomed and abused women.
In a letter to the judge, she wrote, “My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé. I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”
“He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Savage told the court. “We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him. Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.”