R. Kelly’s 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Allegedly Welcomes Baby Girl Months After His Lawyer Denied It Was Singer’s Child

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Savage has stuck by Kelly's side for years and defended him against the allegations he groomed and abused women.

In a letter to the judge, she wrote, “My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé. I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

“He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Savage told the court. “We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him. Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.”