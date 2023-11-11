Donald Trump Shares Video Calling Judge Arthur Engoron a 'Clown' as New York Civil Fraud Trial Nears Its End
Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social late Friday night to attack Judge Arthur Engoron for his handling of the New York civil fraud trial.
Trump did this by sharing a Fox News clip where the Judge was called a "clown," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump's trial, brought forward by New York Attorney General Letitia James, is now reaching its final phase. The businessman turned republican politician took the stand on Monday, following testimonies from his two eldest sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., as well as his daughter Ivanka Trump.
As the prosecution wraps up its case, Trump's legal team will present its defense next week. However, this has not stopped Trump from continuing his online onslaught.
In the early hours of Friday morning, he posted a clip from a recent episode of Fox News Channel's The Ingraham Angle, along with a caption claiming that the New York case is "Democratic lawfare and election interference."
In the clip, host Laura Ingraham and her panelists launch scathing attacks on Judge Engoron, with one panelist even referring to the judge as a "clown."
Ingraham argues that Engoron's bias, as well as the overall bias in the case against Trump, are becoming apparent to the public.
One of the panelists, Mike Davis, commends Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for filing an ethics complaint against the judge, condemning his "blatant bias" and poor judicial temperament. Sol Wisenberg, another panelist, describes the proceedings as "clownish" due to Engoron's perceived bias and the lack of a victim or loss in the case.
Trump previously accused the Democratic attorney general and judge of attempting to bankrupt him and destroy his business while also claiming that he is the target of "lawfare," suggesting that the case against him is part of a broader strategy by Democrats.
The GOP leader was even slammed with a gag order to prevent him from making public statements about the staffer in the court case. However, Trump has broken the gag order several times and has had to pay thousands in fines.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the ex-prez has called for Engoron to be "taken off" the trial.
"I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at a minimum, CRAZED in his hatred of me. This case should have never started, but now must be dismissed. Financial Statements were LOW, NOT HIGH, had a 100% Disclaimer Clause, Banks were fully paid, 'on time, on schedule,' with never even a minor default, there was NO VICTIM, EXCEPT ME," Trump wrote to his 6.3 million followers on Truth Social. "Any other Judge in the Country would have thrown this case out on day one."
"He’s an out of control 'Nut Job,' who fined me $10,000 over a ridiculous Gag Order so that the publicity for the day would take over from the fact that Racist James and the Judge’s Star Witness admitted LYING TO CONGRESS on the stand – CASE OVER!"