Donald Trump Shares Video Calling Judge Arthur Engoron a 'Clown' as New York Civil Fraud Trial Nears Its End

Trump's trial, brought forward by New York Attorney General Letitia James, is now reaching its final phase. The businessman turned republican politician took the stand on Monday, following testimonies from his two eldest sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., as well as his daughter Ivanka Trump.

As the prosecution wraps up its case, Trump's legal team will present its defense next week. However, this has not stopped Trump from continuing his online onslaught.

In the early hours of Friday morning, he posted a clip from a recent episode of Fox News Channel's The Ingraham Angle, along with a caption claiming that the New York case is "Democratic lawfare and election interference."