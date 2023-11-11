Suspected Murderer Sam Haskell Allegedly Paid Workers $500 to Remove Trash Bags Containing Body Parts From His Home

The workers claimed that they were hired by Haskell and were paid $500 to move three large trash bags from Haskell's garage. Initially, Haskell told them the bags were filled with rocks, but later claimed they were Halloween props.

The laborers, who wish to remain anonymous, described the bags as soft and heavy, appearing to be filled with meat and weighing about 50 pounds.

Suspecting something was wrong, they stopped the truck a block from Haskell's house to inspect the bags. To their horror, they discovered the bags contained body parts.