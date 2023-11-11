Your tip
Suspected Murderer Sam Haskell Allegedly Paid Workers $500 to Remove Trash Bags Containing Body Parts From His Home

Nov. 11 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Sam Haskell Jr., son of Hollywood television producer Sam Haskell Sr., has been arrested and charged with murder after a dismembered female torso was found and linked to him.

Now, a group of laborers has come forward claiming that Haskell paid them to remove trash bags from his Los Angeles home, which they allege contained body parts, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Haskell Jr. is the son of Sam Haskell Sr., founder and president of Magnolia Hill Productions.

The workers claimed that they were hired by Haskell and were paid $500 to move three large trash bags from Haskell's garage. Initially, Haskell told them the bags were filled with rocks, but later claimed they were Halloween props.

The laborers, who wish to remain anonymous, described the bags as soft and heavy, appearing to be filled with meat and weighing about 50 pounds.

Suspecting something was wrong, they stopped the truck a block from Haskell's house to inspect the bags. To their horror, they discovered the bags contained body parts.

An investigation led detectives back to his residence in the 4100 block of Coldstream Terrace.

In a state of shock, they promptly returned to Haskell's residence and left the bags on his driveway, along with the money they were paid.

According to the Daily Mail, the laborers quickly informed the police of the gruesome discovery but claimed they were turned away from two police stations before eventually being told to call 911 from a parking lot.

The investigation into the gruesome discovery went fully underway when authorities found a dismembered female torso near a dumpster in Encino on Wednesday morning. The human remains have yet to be identified.

Thanks to video evidence from the scene and vehicle information, the Los Angeles Police Department was led to Haskell's home in Tarzana.

Haskell Jr. was subsequently booked on one count of suspicion of murder. Authorities were able to track him down and make the arrest at the Topanga Mall.

Haskell Jr.'s wife his wife, Mei Haskell, and her parents, Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshen Li, are still missing.

Haskell's in-laws were living with the married couple and their three grandchildren. The children, aged 6, 8, and 12, were found safe at school and are now with family members supervised by the police.

Haskell's arrest has shocked the neighborhood of Tarzana, where the family lived in a six-bedroom, $2.5 million house.

The suspected murderer's father was a prominent talent agent with William Morris, representing notable figures such as Dolly Parton, George Clooney, Whoopi Goldberg, and Prince Edward, the brother of King Charles.

Haskell Sr. had a successful career in the industry but resigned as CEO of the Miss America organization in 2017 after making derogatory remarks about contestants in private emails.

