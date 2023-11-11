Sam Haskell Jr.'s Dad Accused of 'Bullying' Miss America Contestants Months Before Son's Arrest For Alleged Murder

Samuel Haskell Jr ., 35, was taken into custody on Wednesday on suspicion of murder after a dismembered female torso was found in a bag in a dumpster. Haskell's wife, Mei Haskell , and her parents, Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshen Li , are still missing.

Former pageant CEO Sam Haskell Sr. was accused of fostering a toxic culture of misogyny by ex-Miss America contestants months before his son was arrested for the alleged murder of a woman believed to be his wife, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Former pageant contestant Mallory Hagan, who was crowned in 2013, said she sank into depression after feeling shunned by the organization, claiming Haskell Sr. was responsible for a smear campaign against her while appearing in A&E's 2023 docuseries Secrets of Miss America.

When she first crossed paths with Haskell Sr., he allegedly advised her, '"This Miss America's crazy. Don't talk to this Miss America,'" which she said planted a seed.

"It definitely instilled a subconscious fear of, are there other people that I shouldn't admit I have a relationship with?" Hagan said. "I definitely was not prepared for the insanity—the psychological warfare. It truly had nothing to do with me. It had everything to do with a person used to being in control of those around him."