Sam Haskell Jr.'s Dad Accused of 'Bullying' Miss America Contestants Months Before Son's Arrest For Alleged Murder
Former pageant CEO Sam Haskell Sr. was accused of fostering a toxic culture of misogyny by ex-Miss America contestants months before his son was arrested for the alleged murder of a woman believed to be his wife, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Samuel Haskell Jr., 35, was taken into custody on Wednesday on suspicion of murder after a dismembered female torso was found in a bag in a dumpster. Haskell's wife, Mei Haskell, and her parents, Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshen Li, are still missing.
Former pageant contestant Mallory Hagan, who was crowned in 2013, said she sank into depression after feeling shunned by the organization, claiming Haskell Sr. was responsible for a smear campaign against her while appearing in A&E's 2023 docuseries Secrets of Miss America.
When she first crossed paths with Haskell Sr., he allegedly advised her, '"This Miss America's crazy. Don't talk to this Miss America,'" which she said planted a seed.
"It definitely instilled a subconscious fear of, are there other people that I shouldn't admit I have a relationship with?" Hagan said. "I definitely was not prepared for the insanity—the psychological warfare. It truly had nothing to do with me. It had everything to do with a person used to being in control of those around him."
She claimed the mistreatment intensified when she started dating Haskell's former assistant Brent Adams.
Adams alleged, "[Sam] would say these things, she was a slut, or like a horrible person, or whatever — I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' It was about control. He controls everything and everyone else in his life. And if you go against him, you're cut out."
Haskell Sr. became CEO of the org. in 2005, after making a name for himself as a heavy-hitting Hollywood broker at William Morris where he represented a slew of A-listers including George Clooney, Dolly Parton and Prince Edward.
"They're very, very anti-boyfriend because they want you to look like you're America's sweetheart," said Miss America 2016 Betty Maxwell in the docuseries.
Haskell Sr. was among the three organization leaders to resign after emails were leaked, one of which he blasted Hagan as "fat and gross." She also learned that Haskell called her a "whore" and "trailer trash" in a meeting with CBS, venting how the salacious gossip spread about her eventually led to her losing job opportunities.
Haskell Sr. previously addressed the emails and explained that he was "under stress from a full year of attacks by two Miss Americas, and while I don't ever want to offer an excuse, I do want to offer context."
He reiterated that "much of what was reported was dishonest, deceptive and despicable. The material is based on private emails that were stolen."
"Those who know my heart know that this is not indicative of my character, nor is it indicative of my business acumen."