'Something is Wrong': Hollywood Exec's Son Samuel Haskell Jr. 'Seemed Off' Prior to Murder Charge, Neighbor Says

The son of a prominent Hollywood executive who was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the discovery of a woman's torso "seemed off" before he was taken into custody, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A neighbor of Samuel Haskell IV, 35, said he displayed strange behavior she is now thinking twice about amid news that his wife, Mei Haskell, and her parents, Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshen Li, are still missing.