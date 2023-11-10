Michigan vs. Penn State prediction: Odds, Best Bets for College Football Week 11 Saturday (11/11/2023)
Michigan will face off against Penn State in a college football matchup at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. EST.
This prediction for Saturday's college football matchup between Michigan and Penn State is from Dimers.com, a leader in sports betting predictions, along with our best bet of the game.
Utilize the interactive widget below to view the latest spread, total, and moneyline betting odds and probabilities for the Michigan-Penn State game at Beaver Stadium.
Michigan vs. Penn State Betting Preview
Check out all the important details on today’s game, as well as the best odds sourced from the top sportsbooks in the country.
Game Details
- Teams: Michigan vs. Penn State
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Kickoff: 12 p.m. EST
- Location: Beaver Stadium
Odds
- Spread: Michigan -4.5 (-110), Penn State +4.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Michigan -198, Penn State +176
- Total: Over/Under 45 (-108/-110)
The odds and lines presented here are the best available from selected sports betting sites at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Expert Prediction: Michigan vs. Penn State
Utilizing trusted data analysis and advanced algorithms, Dimers has performed 10,000 simulations of Saturday's Michigan vs. Penn State matchup.
According to Dimers' independent predictive analytics model, Michigan is more likely to beat Penn State at Beaver Stadium. This prediction is based on the model giving Michigan a 63% chance of winning the game.
Furthermore, Dimers predicts that the bookmakers have got it right and Michigan and Penn State each have a 50% chance of covering the spread, while the over/under total of 45 points has a 52% chance of going over.
As always, these predictions and probabilities are correct at the time of publication but are subject to potential changes.
Michigan vs. Penn State Best Bet
Our top pick for the Michigan vs. Penn State game on Saturday is to bet on Penn State moneyline (+176).
Our expert betting advice is formulated through cutting-edge modeling and valuable wagering intelligence, designed to help you make smarter investments.
While Michigan is more likely to win the game, according to Dimers, taking Penn State moneyline is the best option because of the edge identified when comparing Dimers' data-driven probabilities to the sportsbooks' odds.
Score Prediction for Michigan vs. Penn State
Dimers' predicted final score for the Michigan vs. Penn State game on Saturday has Michigan winning 24-20.
This expert prediction is based on each team's average score following 10,000 game simulations, offering a glimpse into the potential outcome.
College Football Saturday: Michigan vs. Penn State
Get ready for Saturday's college football matchup between Michigan and Penn State at Beaver Stadium, which is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. EST. To add an extra level of excitement, you might want to consider exploring the best parlay bets today.
We emphasize that all of the college football predictions in this article are derived from 10,000 data-driven simulations of the Michigan vs. Penn State matchup, and they are accurate at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing bets at online sportsbooks.
It is important to gamble responsibly and seek reputable sources for the latest and most accurate information when making online betting choices.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.