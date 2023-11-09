Son of Dolly Parton's Ex-Agent Arrested for Murder After Woman's Dismembered Torso Found Wrapped in Plastic Bag

The 35-year-old son of a well-known Hollywood executive has been booked on suspicion of murder after the grisly discovery of a woman's dismembered torso in a dumpster.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Samuel Haskell of Tarzana was taken into custody and booked around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He is currently being held on $2 million bail in the Van Nuys Jail.