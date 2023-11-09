Son of Dolly Parton's Ex-Agent Arrested for Murder After Woman's Dismembered Torso Found Wrapped in Plastic Bag
The 35-year-old son of a well-known Hollywood executive has been booked on suspicion of murder after the grisly discovery of a woman's dismembered torso in a dumpster.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Samuel Haskell of Tarzana was taken into custody and booked around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He is currently being held on $2 million bail in the Van Nuys Jail.
The remains wrapped in plastic were discovered by a homeless person scavenging for recyclables in a parking lot near Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue.
Investigators have not ID'd the person, but it's speculated to be that of his wife, Mei Haskell, who is currently missing along with her parents, Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshen Li.
Li drives a Volkswagen Tiguan, which is normally parked on the street but has vanished.
"The reason we're concerned with their whereabouts is they would normally be home during these hours," said Det. Efren Gutierrez with the Los Angeles Police Department during a news conference. "Attempts have been made to contact them by cell phone ... no answers. Same with Mei, she is unaccounted for ... attempts have been made to call her phone [and] still no answer."
Haskell, his wife, and in-laws lived together at their Tarzana home in the 4100 block of Coldstream Terrace with the couple's elementary-school-age children — all of whom were found safe at school and were placed in the care of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, NBC Los Angeles reported.
Haskell's father, Sam Haskell Sr., serves as the President of Magnolia Hill Production known for a number of Dolly Parton specials, and he has represented a slew of A-listers throughout his illustrious 27-year career. He is a former agent at William Morris Agency.
Haskell Sr. previously represented Parton, Whoopi Goldberg, George Clooney and King Charles' younger brother, Prince Edward.
While investigating the crime, officers reviewed surveillance footage of a vehicle in the business plaza where the body was found and said it led them back to the Tarzana home address.
"Here in the house, once officers made entry, what was discovered was evidence of a crime, including some blood evidence and other items that I'm not going to provide at this point," said Gutierrez. "If a murder suspect is dismembering a body, it's to delay identification."
Haskell is due in court on November 13 at 8:30 a.m., RadarOnline.com has learned from online records as of Thursday.