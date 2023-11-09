Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > crime
Exclusive Details

Son of Dolly Parton's Ex-Agent Arrested for Murder After Woman's Dismembered Torso Found Wrapped in Plastic Bag

dolly parton sam haskell pp
Source: mega

The son of a powerful Hollywood executive has been booked on suspicion of murder.

By:

Nov. 9 2023, Updated 3:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The 35-year-old son of a well-known Hollywood executive has been booked on suspicion of murder after the grisly discovery of a woman's dismembered torso in a dumpster.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Samuel Haskell of Tarzana was taken into custody and booked around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He is currently being held on $2 million bail in the Van Nuys Jail.

Article continues below advertisement
dolly parton agent sam haskell
Source: mega

Sam Haskell Sr. serves as the President of Magnolia Hill Production.

The remains wrapped in plastic were discovered by a homeless person scavenging for recyclables in a parking lot near Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue.

Investigators have not ID'd the person, but it's speculated to be that of his wife, Mei Haskell, who is currently missing along with her parents, Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshen Li.

Li drives a Volkswagen Tiguan, which is normally parked on the street but has vanished.

Article continues below advertisement
dolly parton sam haskell
Source: mega

Magnolia Hill Production is known for a number of Dolly Parton specials.

"The reason we're concerned with their whereabouts is they would normally be home during these hours," said Det. Efren Gutierrez with the Los Angeles Police Department during a news conference. "Attempts have been made to contact them by cell phone ... no answers. Same with Mei, she is unaccounted for ... attempts have been made to call her phone [and] still no answer."

Haskell, his wife, and in-laws lived together at their Tarzana home in the 4100 block of Coldstream Terrace with the couple's elementary-school-age children — all of whom were found safe at school and were placed in the care of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, NBC Los Angeles reported.

MORE ON:
crime
Article continues below advertisement
dolly parton heartsprings netflix premierejpg
Source: mega

Haskell Sr. previously represented Parton, Whoopi Goldberg, George Clooney and other stars.

Haskell's father, Sam Haskell Sr., serves as the President of Magnolia Hill Production known for a number of Dolly Parton specials, and he has represented a slew of A-listers throughout his illustrious 27-year career. He is a former agent at William Morris Agency.

Haskell Sr. previously represented Parton, Whoopi Goldberg, George Clooney and King Charles' younger brother, Prince Edward.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
doly parton ex maager murder abc
Source: ABC NEWS 7

The son Samuel Haskell of Tarzana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the grisly discovery.

While investigating the crime, officers reviewed surveillance footage of a vehicle in the business plaza where the body was found and said it led them back to the Tarzana home address.

"Here in the house, once officers made entry, what was discovered was evidence of a crime, including some blood evidence and other items that I'm not going to provide at this point," said Gutierrez. "If a murder suspect is dismembering a body, it's to delay identification."

Haskell is due in court on November 13 at 8:30 a.m., RadarOnline.com has learned from online records as of Thursday.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.