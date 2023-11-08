Family of Final Victim in 130 mph LA Horror Crash Files Wrongful Death Against Nurse Arrested Over Crash
The family of a woman who died alongside her best friend have filed a lawsuit against a traveling nurse accused of causing a fiery multi-vehicle crash that killed a pregnant mother, her unborn child, and four others at a Los Angeles intersection last August.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Sheila Noble, a successor-in-interest and biological aunt of Lynette Noble, 38, sued accused driver Nicole Linton and others for wrongful death and negligence.
In a GoFundMe description, it was noted that Sheila helped raise Lynette after the death of her mother. Lynette's father was also battling cancer at the time of her tragic death.
Lynette and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were previously ID'd as the final victims in the tragic crash.
The defendants listed in the lawsuit are Linton, AMN Healthcare Services Inc., its subsidiary companies, and Kaiser.
As we previously reported, Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. One murder charge was filed for the pregnant woman's unborn child.
Surveillance footage captured the first car, which Noble and Lewis were in, immediately bursting into flames upon impact. Another car that was struck held expectant Asherey Ryan, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero and her boyfriend, Reynold Lester.
The family of Lewis filed a lawsuit seeking damages for wrongful death and negligence, as did the family of Ryan.
Linton was allegedly driving her gray Mercedes-Benz up to 130 mph and failed to stop her vehicle at a red light at or near the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue. A motion filed by the LA County district attorney's office said Linton "was conscious and deliberate in her driving."
However, prior filings submitted on Linton's behalf stated that she was in the midst of a "frightening" mental health crisis and may have lost consciousness at the time of the crash. "Mental incapacitation and unconsciousness are, of course, complete defenses to crimes under California law," Linton's attorneys noted.
In the docs, it stated that Linton was employed by AMN as a traveling nurse and was in LA working at Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc's West Los Angeles Kaiser Medical Center at the time of the collision.
The lawsuit claimed it was clear that Linton was "unfit and dangerous due to her numerous prior motor vehicle accidents, prior acts of self-harm, multiple arrests for violent behavior, and multiple involuntary commitments to psychiatric hospitals." Had she not been employed in the city, they feel the crash may have been avoided.
Noble asked the court to be rewarded damages to cover the costs of the suit and other and further relief as they "deem proper."