Family of Final Victim in 130 mph LA Horror Crash Files Wrongful Death Against Nurse Arrested Over Crash

The family of a woman who died alongside her best friend have filed a lawsuit against a traveling nurse accused of causing a fiery multi-vehicle crash that killed a pregnant mother, her unborn child, and four others at a Los Angeles intersection last August.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Sheila Noble, a successor-in-interest and biological aunt of Lynette Noble, 38, sued accused driver Nicole Linton and others for wrongful death and negligence.