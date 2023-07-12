Nurse Charged With Killing Six in 130 mph Fiery LA Car Crash Sued by Mother of Pregnant Victim for Negligence, Wrongful Death

As we previously reported, Linton pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter.

Court documents filed by her legal team said that she was in the midst of a "frightening" mental health crisis and may have lost consciousness at the time of the crash. "Mental incapacitation and unconsciousness are, of course, complete defenses to crimes under California law," her attorneys noted.

The grieving mother, however, believes that AMN overlooked some troubling signs and past indications that would have disqualified Linton from her healthcare job, alleging they "ignored the risks of employing her so that they could charge exorbitant fees and to alleviate extreme staffing shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.