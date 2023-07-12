Nurse Charged With Killing Six in 130 mph Fiery LA Car Crash Sued by Mother of Pregnant Victim for Negligence, Wrongful Death
A traveling nurse facing six murder and five manslaughter charges for plowing her car through a Los Angeles intersection in August 2022 is being sued by the mother of one of the victims, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Defendant Nicole Linton was allegedly driving her gray Mercedes-Benz 130 mph and failed to stop her vehicle at a red light at or near the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, and violently crashed into multiple vehicles.
Linton's Benz drove right into a traffic jam, causing a flaming inferno in the Windsor Hills district, claiming the lives of 23-year-old pregnant mother Asherey Ryan, her infant son Alonzo, as well as Ryan's 24-year-old boyfriend Reynold Lester.
38-year-old Lynette Noble and 43-year-old Nathesia Lewis were also tragically killed.
According to court documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, Ryan's mother, Sharita Randleston, filed a civil lawsuit seeking damages for wrongful death, negligence, and negligent hiring/training/supervision/retention/entrustment. The defendants listed are Linton, AMN Healthcare Services Inc., its subsidiary companies, and Kaiser.
In the docs, Randleston notes that Linton was employed by AMN as a traveling nurse and was in LA working at Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc's West Los Angeles Kaiser Medical Center at the time of the collision.
Randleston argued that Linton was "unfit and dangerous due to her numerous prior motor vehicle accidents, prior acts of self-harm, multiple arrests for violent behavior, and multiple involuntary commitments to psychiatric hospitals."
- 5-Year Crime Spree of Rev. Al Sharpton's Pastor Brother: Before He Was Jailed for Drug Trafficking, Kenneth Glasgow Faced Murder Charges, Bit a Police Officer's Finger and Used Crack Cocaine
- Ex-White House Adviser Steve Bannon Ordered to Pay His Former Lawyers Over $480,000 in Unpaid Legal Fees
- OnlyFans Model Accused of Murdering BF Wants Case Resolved 'ASAP,' Attorney Says Victim Was 'an Animal' as His Family Claims She Was Aggressor
As we previously reported, Linton pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter.
Court documents filed by her legal team said that she was in the midst of a "frightening" mental health crisis and may have lost consciousness at the time of the crash. "Mental incapacitation and unconsciousness are, of course, complete defenses to crimes under California law," her attorneys noted.
The grieving mother, however, believes that AMN overlooked some troubling signs and past indications that would have disqualified Linton from her healthcare job, alleging they "ignored the risks of employing her so that they could charge exorbitant fees and to alleviate extreme staffing shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The plaintiff further alleged that Linton was "displaying behavior" in the weeks before the horror crash that would "disqualify her from working as a nurse pursuant to the California Board of Registered Nursing guidelines and the California Business and Professions Code." Randleston added that Linton's "deteriorating mental state was observed by her Kaiser co-workers" upon her return from lunch break not long before the fiery collision.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Randleston is demanding a trial by jury and seeking unspecified damages.
The defendants have denied all allegations of wrongdoing.