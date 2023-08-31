Family of Slain Mom of Six Files Sues Nurse Facing Manslaughter Charges Over 130 mph LA Horror Crash
The family of Nathesia Lewis, one of six victims killed in a fiery Windsor Hills car crash in August 2022, have filed a lawsuit seeking damages for wrongful death and negligence, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Nicole Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, Texas, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter after she barreled through an intersection near La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue in her gray Mercedes-Benz at up to 130 miles per hour last year, killing five people and an unborn baby.
Lewis was severely burned and had to be identified using DNA, her sister Jasmond Nelson revealed after launching a GoFundMe to help cover costs for the six children her sibling left behind ranging in age from two to 23. The defendants listed in the suit filed this month are Linton, AMN Healthcare Services Inc., its subsidiary companies, and Kaiser.
The plaintiffs are asking for judgment against all defendants for economic loss, including but not limited to loss of wages and salary expectancy, costs of suit incurred herein, punitive and exemplary damages, and further relief as the court deems just and proper.
In the docs, defendants are accused of being aware that Linton was "displaying behavior that would disqualify her from working as a nurse pursuant to the California Board of Registered Nursing guidelines and the California Business and Professions Code."
It was claimed that Linton was "agitated at work" hours before the violent collision and was allegedly becoming "increasingly unstable" and "displaying signs of a mental health crisis."
The plaintiffs argued that it should have been known that Linton had been involved in multiple past motor vehicle collisions and had been "arrested for actions including jumping on a police car and, on another occasion, jumping out of a window," and that it would be a "risk to employ" Linton as a traveling nurse due to past manic episodes.
Linton pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter in March, and RadarOnline.com can confirm she remains at a county jail under a "no bail" hold.
The latest lawsuit comes after RadarOnline.com told you first that the mother of pregnant victim Asherey Ryan, who not only lost her unborn child, but also her infant son Alonzo, as well as Ryan's boyfriend Reynold Lester, in the crash filed a lawsuit seeking damages for wrongful death, negligence, and negligent hiring/training/supervision/retention/entrustment.
As we previously reported, the defendants have denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
Lewis' family are also demanding a trial by jury, seeking unspecified damages.
Defense attorneys for Linton previously revealed they plan to call a neurologist who specializes in epilepsy and seizures who will testify she had a seizure and "froze" at the wheel that day.
"Everything that the doctor has reviewed is consistent with her having a seizure. Nicole wasn't sleeping for days and insomnia can cause seizures," her attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, told the New York Post.