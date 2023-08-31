Family of Slain Mom of Six Files Sues Nurse Facing Manslaughter Charges Over 130 mph LA Horror Crash

In the docs, defendants are accused of being aware that Linton was "displaying behavior that would disqualify her from working as a nurse pursuant to the California Board of Registered Nursing guidelines and the California Business and Professions Code."

It was claimed that Linton was "agitated at work" hours before the violent collision and was allegedly becoming "increasingly unstable" and "displaying signs of a mental health crisis."

The plaintiffs argued that it should have been known that Linton had been involved in multiple past motor vehicle collisions and had been "arrested for actions including jumping on a police car and, on another occasion, jumping out of a window," and that it would be a "risk to employ" Linton as a traveling nurse due to past manic episodes.