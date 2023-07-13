Nurse Charged for Deadly La Crash That Killed 6 Demands Wrongful Death Lawsuit Brought by Pregnant Victim's Mom Be Dismissed

Linton was behind the wheel of her gray Mercedes-Benz and was allegedly going 130 mph when she failed to stop her vehicle at a red light near the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue.

The impact instantly killed 23-year-old pregnant mother Ryan, her infant son Alonzo, as well as Ryan's 24-year-old boyfriend Reynold Lester. 38-year-old Lynette Noble and 43-year-old Nathesia Lewis had their lives tragically cut short as well.

Ryan's sister previously spoke out after the deadly collision, revealing her sibling was 8 1/2 months along and was on her way to a doctor appointment at the time.

As Linton awaits trial, attorneys for the traveling nurse have said she was in the midst of a "frightening" mental health crisis and may have lost consciousness at the time of the crash.