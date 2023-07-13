Nurse Charged for Deadly La Crash That Killed 6 Demands Wrongful Death Lawsuit Brought by Pregnant Victim's Mom Be Dismissed
Nicole Linton, a traveling nurse charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter for a deadly Windsor Hills crash is demanding to be dismissed from a lawsuit brought forth by one of the victim's mothers, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
RadarOnline.com broke the news that pregnant victim Asherey Ryan's mother, Sharita Randleston, filed a civil lawsuit against Linton seeking damages for wrongful death and negligence, also taking legal action against her employer for alleged negligent hiring and training following the horrific crash in August 2022 captured on surveillance footage.
Linton was behind the wheel of her gray Mercedes-Benz and was allegedly going 130 mph when she failed to stop her vehicle at a red light near the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue.
The impact instantly killed 23-year-old pregnant mother Ryan, her infant son Alonzo, as well as Ryan's 24-year-old boyfriend Reynold Lester. 38-year-old Lynette Noble and 43-year-old Nathesia Lewis had their lives tragically cut short as well.
Ryan's sister previously spoke out after the deadly collision, revealing her sibling was 8 1/2 months along and was on her way to a doctor appointment at the time.
As Linton awaits trial, attorneys for the traveling nurse have said she was in the midst of a "frightening" mental health crisis and may have lost consciousness at the time of the crash.
Ryan's mother argued that Linton was "unfit and dangerous due to her numerous prior motor vehicle accidents, prior acts of self-harm, multiple arrests for violent behavior, and multiple involuntary commitments to psychiatric hospitals."
In a filed response to the civil suit, RadarOnline.com can reveal that 37-year-old Linton argued that any damages were caused by third parties and outside of her control.
"It is thus necessary that the proportion or degree of negligence or fault of each said person or entity, whether parties to the within action or not, be judicially determined and that any judgment that might be rendered against this Answering Defendant [Linton] be reduced and proportioned to the degree of fault attributed to each and every third person or entity found liable to Plaintiff," the docs read.
As we previously reported, the defendants listed on the civil suit are Linton, AMN Healthcare Services Inc., its subsidiary companies, and Kaiser.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that Linton remains jailed in Los Angeles County after having her request for bail denied by a judge in September.