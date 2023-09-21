Chicago Parents' Autopsy Completed After Their Two Kids and Three Dogs Were Shot Inside Their Home, Persons of Interest Both Killed Following Fiery Crash
The fatal shooting of a Chicago-area family of four and their three dogs rocked the community of Romeoville. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the parents' autopsy has been completed as authorities continue to investigate the horrific crime after identifying two persons of interest who both died after a fiery crash more than 600 miles away in Oklahoma.
As of this post, the motive for the killings has not been provided.
The Will County Coroner's Office confirmed they handled the postmortem examination of Alberto Rolon, 38, and Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, who were both found with gunshot wounds as were their sons, ages 7 and 9, along with the family's three dogs. Final cause and manner of death will be revealed at a later date.
The family was pronounced deceased at their residence in the 500 block of Concord Avenue on September 17 at 11:50 PM, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Suspect Nathaniel Huey Jr. of Streamwood was identified as a person of interest within hours of the discovery. He was 31.
Romeoville Deputy Police Chief Chris Burne later said there was a female person of interest in the case who had a long-term relationship with Huey Jr.
She was reported as missing or endangered by her family on Tuesday. Huey Jr.'s death came after a police chase, in which his partner, Ermalinda Palomo, was also shot.
"Evidence has shown us a nexus between our suspect and the victims as well as possible motive," Burne said, not providing further context on a possible motive at this time other than previously telling the press it was "not a random act."
According to reports, Huey Jr. sped away down the I-44 but struck another vehicle and plowed into barriers near the Hard Rock Casino. The car caught on fire as "officers on scene heard two noises believed to be gunshots," Burne said.
He died at the scene while she later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.
Palomo's family attorney, John Paul Ivec, spoke out on her behalf to ABC Chicago and said she sent concerning texts beforehand plus did not appear to have any involvement with the family in Romeoville. "Police identified her as a person-of-interest. OK, well, she's a victim just like the Romeoville family's a victim."
Huey Jr. was described as "dangerous" by her daughter and reportedly had access to a host of weapons at the private security company he worked for.
"Although Huey is identified as a suspect, this is still an active and evolving investigation," a police statement read. "This portion of the incident is still unfolding."