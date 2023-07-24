Julian Sands Autopsy Bombshell: Cause of Death 'Undetermined' Due to Body's Condition
Actor Julian Sands' cause of death was ruled "undetermined" due to the condition his body was found in four weeks ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"This is common when dealing with cases of this type," a public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department shared in a statement on Monday, confirming this is the final determination.
Sands was first reported missing in January after vanishing on a hike in the mountains of Southern California. Months later, people visiting the location stumbled upon human remains on June 24, ultimately confirmed to belong to the Leaving Las Vegas star.
"The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood," the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department had shared. "We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands."
His manner of death was unclear and remains so following the autopsy results. Sands' family previously released a statement expressing hopes for his safe return.
"We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer," his loved ones said while clinging onto hope that he could be found alive, noting they would forever be "deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian."
Famous pal John Malkovich also described Sands as his "closest friend" in an interview with The Guardian, noting the Room With a View star was an "inveterate mountain climber" and hiker who had a passion for adventure.
"He was always tramping off to Kilimanjaro, or Antartica, or the Andes, or the Alps," Malkovich said, calling Sands "a very experienced climber who'd been through very hairy experiences."
Mt. Baldy has a reputation for being perilous prior to Sands' passing. In January of this year, 15 hikers were either hurt or lost on the mountain, and at least two died.
"I suppose the particular conditions on the ground that day on Mt. Baldy must have led to some sort of catastrophic and immediate error that was irreversible," Malkovich said. "That was my instinct upon hearing it. But he knew what the conditions were, and that's what he loved to do. He found great solace in the solitude of that."