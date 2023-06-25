Human Remains Believed to Be Actor Julian Sands Found in California Wilderness
Hikers in California made a grim discovery late on Saturday when they came across human remains in the San Gabriel Mountains in Mt. Baldy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tellingly, the area is where actor Julian Sands went missing more than five months ago.
Sands — the actor who starred in films such as Arachnophobia, A Room with a View, Warlock and Leaving Las Vegas — was reported missing on January 13 when he failed to return from a hiking trip.
The search for him was temporarily suspended due to the harsh weather but resumed on June 17.
The search, which included 80 volunteers and officials, continued for eight months, but the recent warmer weather conditions have only made it more difficult. Portions of the mountain were inaccessible due to the remaining ice and snow, and multiple areas included steep terrain and ravines.
Gloria Huerta, a department spokesperson, told CNN that in January, officials were forced to suspend their search efforts due to severe weather and an avalanche threat.
The remains have been transported to the coroner’s office for confirmation, which is expected to be completed next week.
However, officials have not yet formally identified the victim.
But a source told RadarOnline.com: "Police have evidence which leads them to believe this discovery could well be Julian. They will not make any comment to confirm, however. They will wait for the coroner."
They described Sands as a “wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”
Mt. Baldy is considered one of the most dangerous peaks to climb in California. Six people have died during over 100 searches as thrill-seekers and hiking veterans are drawn to the challenge of the 10,000-foot mountain.
"Civilian hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff’s Station after they discovered human remains in the Mt. Baldy wilderness,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
Investigators say positive identification of the remains should be completed next week.
