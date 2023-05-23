Late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Autopsy Reveals No Drugs, Alcohol in His System

The autopsy report for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss revealed no drugs or alcohol were in his system at the time of his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Boss was known for bringing his lively DJ skills to the Ellen show, as well as being a returning all-star for several seasons of So You Think You Can Dance.

Fans were shocked and saddened by the news of Boss' passing in December 2022. He was 40-years-old.