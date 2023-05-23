Late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Autopsy Reveals No Drugs, Alcohol in His System
The autopsy report for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss revealed no drugs or alcohol were in his system at the time of his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Boss was known for bringing his lively DJ skills to the Ellen show, as well as being a returning all-star for several seasons of So You Think You Can Dance.
Fans were shocked and saddened by the news of Boss' passing in December 2022. He was 40-years-old.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Boss' autopsy showed the Ellen star was sober when he took his own life.
The report additionally included details of a conversation investigators had with Boss' wife, Allison Hoker, who indicated that her late husband did not show any signs of distress prior to his death.
The report included a note from investigators that stated Hoker claimed, "to her knowledge, (Stephen) does not have a history of suicide attempts or suicidal ideation."
Investigations additionally documented Hoker telling officers that her husband "does not have any mental health problems, does not have any financial issues or marital problems."
The thorough autopsy report also provided a detailed account of the manner in which Boss was found.
"On Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 at 11:10 hours, the hotel manager and housekeeping staff entered the room, as the decedent had not checked out. They discovered the decedent’s possessions still in the room and subsequently found the decedent unresponsive in the shower with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," the report stated.
Investigators noted that "a white towel was around the decedent’s shoulders" and Boss' "clothes were neatly folded and stacked" on a table in the hotel room.
While Hoker expressed to officers that her husband's behavior was "out of character," — and Boss was still considered a "critical missing persons" before his body was discovered — fans speculated that his death could be related to substance abuse.
The report squashed any rumors associated with Boss' sobriety in December but his loss remained profound to his friends, family and supporters.
Boss was survived by his wife and three children.