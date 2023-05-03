Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Allison Holker Fights Back Tears in Emotional First TV Interview Since His Passing

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow, Allison Holker, explained that the couple’s two youngest children still do not understand that their father is gone forever following his death late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In her first TV interview since Boss tragically took his own life on December 13, 2022, Holker sat down with Hoda Kotb on Today to discuss how difficult her late husband’s passing has been for her and their children.