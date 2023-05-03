Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Allison Holker Fights Back Tears in Emotional First TV Interview Since His Passing

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Gives First Interview Since His Passing
Source: Mega
By:

May 3 2023, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow, Allison Holker, explained that the couple’s two youngest children still do not understand that their father is gone forever following his death late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In her first TV interview since Boss tragically took his own life on December 13, 2022, Holker sat down with Hoda Kotb on Today to discuss how difficult her late husband’s passing has been for her and their children.

Article continues below advertisement
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Gives First Interview Since His Passing
Source: Mega

“It’s honestly something I wouldn’t wish for anybody. It’s really hard,” Holker told Kotb on Wednesday while fighting back tears. “But if I’ve learned anything, it’s that communication is key.”

“There’s been some really hard conversations,” she admitted.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Gives First Interview Since His Passing
Source: Mega

Holker also explained that Boss’ death has been especially difficult for their two youngest children – Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3 – because they do not understand that their father is never coming back.

“To us, Daddy’s in the stars,” Boss’ widow said. “So we can go outside and talk to him whenever we want. They just ask: 'When is Daddy coming back?’ And that’s a really hard one.”

Article continues below advertisement

“It’ll be a couple of weeks later: ‘But does he come back when he’s older? Like, when Daddy’s older, he’ll come back?’” she continued. “But they are still children and still obviously want him here.”

“I don’t really have any other choice but to be strong,” Holker told Kotb. “Now, they still see me have my highs and lows because there’s a lot of it. All I can do is just try to move forward.”

MORE ON:
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Gives First Interview Since His Passing
Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Holker’s interview on Today came just a few days after a judge awarded her half of the late dancer’s future royalties from Ellen, So You Think You Can Dance, and other projects Boss was involved in before his death.

Boss reportedly did not have a will when he was found dead in a hotel room on December 13. Holker had petitioned the court to order “property passing to the surviving spouse or surviving registered domestic partner without administration.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Gives First Interview Since His Passing
Source: Mega

Holker also received half of Boss’ ownership of Stephen Boss Productions, which was estimated to be valued at $600,000, as well as a portion of a Goldman Sachs investment account that held $25,000 at the time of his death.

“The Court finds that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant the matter on the calendar this date based upon the reading of the moving papers and consideration of all presented evidence,” the ruling read.

“There being no objections, the Petition - Spousal/Domestic Partner Property (Initial) filed on 2/8/2023 by Petitioner(s) Allison Boss is granted, as prayed.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.