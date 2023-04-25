Judge Awards DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Half Of His Future Royalties From ‘Ellen’ & ‘Magic Mike’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow was awarded half of his future royalties from Ellen, So You Think You Can Dance and various other projects, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held this week on Holker's spousal property petition.
Boss and Holker were married in 2013. They had three children.
As we previously reported, Boss was found dead in a hotel room on December 13, 2022. The DJ was only 40. The cause of death was ruled as a suicide. He did not have a will.
In her petition, Holker asked that the court order “property passing to the surviving spouse or surviving registered domestic partner without administration.”
She said when they got married, Boss "owned nothing of value.” She added that “existing assets were acquired during the marriage, by virtue of the work, skills and efforts of the parties.”
She told the judge, “There were no written agreements between the parties that would have impacted the determination that the assets were community property.”
Boss’ assets included 100% of the ownership interest of Stephen Boss Productions, which Holker wanted the court to award half to her. The company is worth an estimated $600k. The petition also listed a Goldman Sachs investment account that holds $25k, which she wanted a cut of.
Further, she said, “During the marriage, decedent had numerous projects and performed as dancer, choreographer, actor and producer which resulted in rights to royalties as listed in Attachments 7a and 7b of the petition. The majority of these royalties were through Stephen Boss Productions. Petitioner has not located specific contracts related to these royalties as they constitute a stream of income being paid to decedent and the corporation. They will continue in the future as shows and productions are re-broadcast.”
She said, “The funds used to establish the business and investment accounts came from decedent’s work as a dancer, choreographer, actor and producer during the marriage.”
Holker asked to be awarded half of the royalties Boss earned following their marriage date.
The judge signed off on the petition. The order read, “The Court finds that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant the matter on the calendar this date based upon the reading of the moving papers and consideration of all presented evidence.”
“There being no objections, the Petition - Spousal/Domestic Partner Property (Initial) filed on 2/8/2023 by Petitioner(s) Allison Boss is granted, as prayed,” the ruling said.
As a result, the case was closed