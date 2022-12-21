Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss & Wife Allison Holker Had HGTV Shows In The Works, Plans For A Dancing Competition Program Before His Shocking Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and his wife Allison Holker were in development on big projects, that they were set to host, prior to his shocking death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed Boss and Holker were in negotiations with HGTV for multiple series. The couple was set to work on their own show to called Living The Dream. The program was developed to help first-time home buyers.
In addition, the couple had plans to work on a show that would “oversee the construction of full-sized Malibu Barbie Dream House,” according to Deadline.
In addition, Deadline said Boss and Holker were planning to release a clothing line with Dick’s Sporting Goods and plans to launch a dancing competition show.
Production on the show was set to start in January. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Boss died on December 13 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found inside an Encino, California hotel only 14 minutes from the multi-million-dollar mansion he shared with Holker and their children.
Boss left a note behind explaining his past struggles with past challenges.
Boss is survived by Holker and their son Maddox, 6, daughter 3, and his stepdaughter Weslie, 14.
Holker released a statement following Boss’s death that read, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him."
She continued, "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory."
"We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our 3 children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she ended.