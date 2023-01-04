Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Family Host Private Funeral, Larger Memorial Service In Works

The family of late So You Think You Can Dance star Stephen 'tWitch' Boss gathered to lay the 40-year-old to rest in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on January 3. Plans for a future memorial service for extended friends and family are allegedly in the works, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Boss was a celebrated talent in the industry who was known for his time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he provided upbeat tunes as the program's DJ for years.

Boss was tragically discovered in a LA motel room on December 13, where he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.