College Admissions Ringleader Rick Singer Sentenced To 3.5 Years In Prison

Singer, who was labeled the "architect" of the Varsity Blues scam, got off semi-easily, considering that prosecutors were gunning for a 6-year sentence. He could have faced the maximum, which was 65 years, but he ended up cooperating with authorities.

Singer turned on the parents, coaches, and his associates, assisting the prosecution in collecting information to secure a total of 53 convictions. He even wore a wire to help the government in their investigation to nab those who cheated their children's way into some of the country's best-known schools.