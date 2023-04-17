DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Asks Court To Award Her His Royalties From ‘Step Up’ & ‘So You Think You Can Dance’
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow Allison Holker was back in court asking a judge to award her all his assets and future royalties, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Allison and her legal team have updated her petition in court.
As we previously reported, Boss was found dead in a hotel room on December 13, 2022. The DJ was only 40. The cause of death was ruled as suicide. Boss left behind his wife and 3 children.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, in February, Allison filed a spousal property petition requesting she is awarded half of Boss’ assets and future royalties.
Boss and Allison were married in 2013.
The petition asked that the court order that, “property passing to the surviving spouse or surviving registered domestic partner without administration.”
Allison revealed her husband died without a will. In her filing, she said that at the time of their marriage, Boss ‘owned nothing of value.” She added that “existing assets were acquired during the marriage, by virtue of the work, skills and efforts of the parties.”
She added, “There were no written agreements between the parties that would have impacted the determination that the assets were community property.”
Allison points out that Boss owned 100% of the ownership interest of Stephen Boss Productions and she wants all shares of stock passed and confirmed to her. The company is worth an estimated $600k.
Further, she wants Boss’ Goldman Sachs investment account awarded to her. The account holds over $25k.
Further, she said, “During the marriage, decedent had numerous projects and performed as dancer. choreographer, actor and producer which resulted in rights to royalties as listed in Attachments 7a and 7b of the petition. The majority of these royalties ow through Stephen Boss Productions. Petitioner has not located specific contracts related to these royalties as they constitute a stream of income being paid to decedent and the corporation. They will continue in the future as shows and productions are re-broadcast.”
She said, “The funds used to establish the business and investment accounts came from decedent’s work as a dancer, choreographer, actor and producer during the marriage.”
During his career, Boss starred in various Step Up films, Hairspray, and was a star of So You Think You Can Dance. The late dancer still receives residuals from all his previous work.