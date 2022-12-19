Ellen DeGeneres Looks Downcast & Depressed In First Sighting Since Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Passing
Ellen DeGeneres was seen looking devastated over the weekend in the wake of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s tragic passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ellen was spotted with her wife, Portia de Rossi, on Friday while visiting the couple’s Santa Barbara home – marking the first time the former Ellen host has been seen since her beloved former DJ took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room on Tuesday, December 13.
Although the 64-year-old comedian and TV host tried her best to put on a confident front following Boss’s tragic passing, pictures obtained exclusively by Daily Mail show that Ellen was still reeling from the heartbreak that came from Boss’s death.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Boss first appeared on Ellen in 2012 as a guest DJ. He became so popular that he quickly became not just Ellen’s regular DJ but also her regular sidekick.
Following confirmation of the 40-year-old’s passing last week, Ellen spoke out on social media to pay tribute to the man who served as the staple of her show for roughly a decade before The Ellen DeGeneres Show came to a close in May 2022.
"I’m heartbroken,” Ellen wrote. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart.”
“I will miss him,” she continued. “Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Boss was found dead in a room inside LA’s Oak Tree Inn motel on Tuesday morning.
Boss’s wife, Allison Holker, initially alerted the police about her husband’s disappearance after Boss left the couple’s Encino home that Tuesday morning without his car.
The LAPD received a report detailing a gunshot at the Oak Tree Inn motel shortly thereafter and, upon their response to the call, authorities found Boss passed away at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Upon reaching out to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, RadarOnline.com exclusively confirmed that the beloved Ellen DJ and So You Think You Can Dance alum sadly took his own life from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Boss’s wife, with whom he celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with the weekend before his death, also spoke out on Wednesday, December 14 to confirm her husband’s passing.
“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” Holker wrote. “He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
The LAPD subsequently announced Boss wrote a suicide note just prior to taking his own life. Although the authorities did not specify exactly what Boss wrote in the note, they confirmed the Ellen DJ and producer cited past personal struggles as his reasoning for taking his own life.