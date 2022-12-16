Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Body Released To Family Two Days After Taking His Own Life

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office determined tWitch's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. The manner was labeled "suicide," with police confirming to this outlet there were "no signs of foul play."

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the beloved So You Think You Can Dance alum was found dead at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California, by the motel's maid after missing his check-out time on Tuesday. She entered his room and discovered the star in the bathroom.