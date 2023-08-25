Whittier Shooting, Kidnapping: Autopsy of Andrea Vazquez, 19, Complete as Murder Investigation Continues After Suspect's Arrest

He has been hit with seven charges including one count of murder, one count of willful, deliberate and premeditated, attempted murder; one count of kidnapping to commit rape; one count of kidnapping; one count of assault with intent to commit rape; and two counts of attempted forcible rape, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

"Additionally, special circumstances of murder during the course of a kidnapping and murder during the course of an attempted rape are alleged," it was stated.

Vazquez's remains were later discovered in a vegetation field off Alessandro Boulevard and Merwin Street in Moreno Valley around 11:50 PM on Monday.

It was a heartbreaking development in the case after Vazquez and her boyfriend were targeted just after midnight on Sunday. There is no known connection between the suspect and victim, and police believe they were chosen at random.