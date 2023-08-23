Family of Murdered California Teen Raise Five-Figures After 'Tragic Loss of Beautiful Andrea' From 'Random' Shooting, Kidnapping at Whittier Park
A GoFundMe has been launched to help cover unforeseen costs after the murder of Andrea Vazquez. Family members of the missing California teen tragically found dead raised more than $26,000, nearly reaching their $30,000 goal as of Wednesday.
"I am asking all our friends and family to help my family with the tragic loss of our beautiful Andrea. We appreciate all the love, prayer, and support during this time. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!" the fundraiser description read.
Officials in the Whittier Police Department confirmed the remains of Vazquez, 19, were found in a vegetation field in Moreno Valley after she was kidnapped on August 20 while she was in a car with her boyfriend, RadarOnline.com can report.
"I lost my daughter ... my angel," her devastated father, Enrique Vazquez, told reporters amid the heartbreaking development. "It's the saddest day."
Moses Castillo, a former LAPD detective and advocate for the family, also spoke out on their behalf. "This is not the outcome they wanted, but they do realize Whittier Police worked around the clock," he said. "Their pain and grief is beyond description."
Shortly after midnight, Vazquez and her boyfriend were at the parking stalls area of Penn Park when an armed person approached their car and shot at them, according to cops.
Her boyfriend ran for cover and Vazquez was believed to have been shot. The boyfriend told police that upon his return, she and the gunman were gone, but there was blood on the ground.
Vazquez appears to have no link to the gunman and was "randomly targeted," police shared in an update.
- Wisconsin Private Christian School Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Student, Buying Him Gun for Birthday: Prosecutors
- Suspect Accused of Fatally Shooting California Shop Owner Has Disturbing History of Anti-LGBTQ Posts
- Colorado Mother Accused of Boiling 4 Puppies Arrested After Cops Find Her Hiding Behind False Wall in Trailer: Cops
She was a fashion student at Fullerton College and her 33-year-old sister Edlyn said Vazquez kept a tight circle. "She knows everything about me, and I know everything about her," Edlyn told the Los Angeles Times. "I know for a fact she has no trouble."
After her body was found, Gabriel Sean Esparza, 20, was arrested at his workplace in the city of Lakewood.
A weapon believed to have been used in the commission of the crime was recovered in addition to her 2013 White Toyota Tacoma truck, according to authorities.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Esparza now faces charges of murder and kidnapping and is currently being held without bail.
The case is set to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office today and the investigation remains ongoing.