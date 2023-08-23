Family of Murdered California Teen Raise Five-Figures After 'Tragic Loss of Beautiful Andrea' From 'Random' Shooting, Kidnapping at Whittier Park

A GoFundMe has been launched to help cover unforeseen costs after the murder of Andrea Vazquez. Family members of the missing California teen tragically found dead raised more than $26,000, nearly reaching their $30,000 goal as of Wednesday.

"I am asking all our friends and family to help my family with the tragic loss of our beautiful Andrea. We appreciate all the love, prayer, and support during this time. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!" the fundraiser description read.