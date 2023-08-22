Suspect Accused of Fatally Shooting California Shop Owner Has Disturbing History of Anti-LGBTQ Posts

Ikeguchi being named as the murder suspect led to the discovery of his social media accounts, which featured a concerning amount of anti-LGBTQ posts.

In one post, the 27-year-old called members of the LGBTQ community "mentally disordered" and claimed the community was an "abomination" that was being forced on Americans by the government.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.