US-Mexico Men's Soccer Match Ends Early After Fans Hurl Homophobic Chants at USMNT

Homophobic chants from the crowd forced a referee to end the U.S. Men's National Team soccer match against the Mexico National Football Team, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The USMNT faced Mexico Thursday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The U.S. men beat Mexico 3-0 and earned a spot in the finals against Canada on Sunday; however, the match was plagued with hateful taunting from fans.