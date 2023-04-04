'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant SLAMMED For Using 'Disgusting' Homophobic Slur On Her Podcast
Bravo housewife Gizelle Bryant was called out by fans after she used a "disgusting" gay slur on her podcast, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bryant, 52, landed in hot water after she made the remark to fellow Real Housewife of Potomac castmate Robyn Dixon, 44, on Monday's episode of Reasonably Shady.
Bryant began chatting with Dixon about a documentary she recently watched regarding actor Jussie Smollett's faux hate crime.
"What he did was, in case you guys don’t remember, was he staged a hate crime," Bryant told her cohost. "So they were supposed to put a noose around his neck, they were supposed to call him ‘f-----’ or something ... gay empire boy or something."
While Bryant hesitated slightly before she used the slur, its use still caught her best friend off guard.
Failing to contain her reaction, Dixon let out a heavy sigh after the comment. "They were supposed to scream that," Bryant said as she tried to reframe her comment. "These were the words that Jussie gave the trainers to do."
While Bryant tried to correct the context of her choice of words, the damage was already done and audio clips of the exchange began making their rounds across social media.
"Not her pretending to hesitate saying that word when you know she probably says it on a regular basis," replied one critic on Twitter. "A true actress."
"What a disgusting woman," replied a second displeased listener. Another simply commented, "Ew."
While many fans were outraged about Bryant's use of the slur — which wasn't edited out of the episode — supporters felt others were over reacting
"She’s repeating a story where the word was used. I don’t like her, but it’s not a big deal," commented one Twitter user who came to Bryant's defense.
"She was repeating a statement in the Jussie Smollet [sic] documentary," wrote another Bryant supporter. "Y'all always trying to incite some fake outrage for likes."
Many fans chose this time to bring up another situation, in which Gizelle told fellow Bravo stars Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton that there was a "no Spanish" rule during an episode of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.
Fans were quick to slam Bryant over that remark as well, as she was blasted as a "bigot" by shocked fans.