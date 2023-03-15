'RHOP' Star Robyn Dixon’s Husband Juan Fired As Coppin Basketball Head Coach After Workplace Sexual Assault Scandal
Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon’s husband, Juan Dixon, has been fired from his role as Coppin State University’s head basketball coach, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Dixon’s departure from his role as Coppin’s head basketball coach comes just months after he was named in a lawsuit filed against Coppin State University, the University System of Maryland, the state of Maryland, and three of the university’s athletic officials.
According to the lawsuit filed in November 2022, former Coppin basketball player Ibn Williams claimed Dixon’s assistant coach – Lucian Brownlee – “catfished” him online before blackmailing the player and publishing devastating material.
Williams also named Dixon in the complaint over allegations the then-Coppin basketball head coach failed to take action despite being informed about the accusations against assistant coach Brownlee.
“We’re hopeful this is a bridge to a quick discussion and a quick resolution to resolve this for all parties,” Williams’ attorney, Daniel Epstein, said after filing the sexual assault lawsuit last year.
“We just want justice for Ibn, and we want to shine a light on what happened here.”
Dixon’s departure from his role as Coppin’s head basketball coach also comes as he remains embroiled in two separate cheating scandals against his RHOP star wife.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Juan was accused of cheating on Robyn after it was revealed his name appeared on a hotel receipt belonging to another woman.
Robyn then came under fire earlier this year for defending her embattled husband despite the cheating accusations against him.
“She had told Juan that she was dating a Baltimore Ravens player so she was telling him she was flying to Maryland and he's like, 'Okay, whatever,’” Robyn explained to Andy Cohen during an episode of Watch What Happens Live in February.
“But somewhere along the way, she gets to Maryland, she's reaching out to him, and she's telling him she lost her wallet in the casino and she cannot pay for her hotel room," the RHOP star continued. "So he feels bad for her.”
“Apparently, she was really stressed out, really distraught,” Robyn added. “He feels bad for her, he goes to the hotel, puts his card down at the counter or whatever, and that's it."
"They did not date. He did not fly her anywhere.”
Robyn immediately faced backlash for being “delusional” about her husband’s alleged infidelity, with RHOP co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett lashing out against Robyn in frustration over the entire cheating scandal.
"Why be open or genuine or authentic when the least of us can rob our viewers of the truth and continually be rewarded for it?” Bassett fumed at the time. “What are we doing? And a better question, what are y'all watching?"