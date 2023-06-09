Justin Bieber's Dad Jeremy Doubles Down on Anti-LGBTQ Comments, Fuels Outrage From Fans
Justin Bieber's dad Jeremy added to the backlash he received over an anti-LGBTQ social media post by defending his offensive remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pride month, which began June 1, celebrated the LGBTQ+ community and honored activists, who continue to fight for equal rights, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.
Jeremy ruffled feathers when he took to his Instagram at the start of Pride and told followers to "thank a straight person" for their "existence."
Backlash ensued over Jeremy's June 6 Instagram story featuring the Pride flag and text that read, "Don't forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence."
While the anti-Pride post was initially made on Instagram, where thousands flocked to his comment section to condemn the message, Jeremy carried the drama over to Twitter.
Jeremy attempted to clear the air after his series of social media blunders, but his previous posts came back to haunt him.
"Well I didn’t expect to be thrown into this political arena, but I’m being forced in …Insensitive perhaps but a bigot I am not!" Jeremy tweeted early Friday morning, along with the hashtags "buckle up" and "truths."
Hours later, Jeremy's tone changed and he attempted to offer an apology.
"My post was to acknowledge families, that’s it! and before you say I abandoned my son, move on! that’s an old narrative pushed! its ridiculous and didn’t happen. Now my delivery may have been poor but it was not to be hateful or homophobic…," Jeremy's follow-up tweet read.
While Jeremy insisted that his intent was only to "acknowledge families," Justin's fans and critics alike weren't buying it — and the pop star's dad continued to dig his hole deeper.
"My brother is gay and I adore him, Love whomever you want that’s your business not 'mine' my problem is the hostile takeover of our cities and schools by LGBTQ this is the concern of many. There is a place for everyone, and everyone’s opinion! That does not equal hate!" Jeremy wrote in a third tweet.
Jeremy's comment section was inundated with replies from Twitter users who accused him of being homophobic and hypocritical.
"'My brother is gay and I adore him' is not the damage control you think it is," read one user's reply. Others called out Jeremy's claim of a "hostile takeover" and branded the take as "tone deaf."
"Hostile takeover? You mean being allowed to exist in public, not just at home. In other words, #RepresentationMatters and the occasional representation that doesn't center you is hostile," another reply read.
"Sweetie, of all the hills to die on, you chose a piece of driftwood out at sea. This ain't it," media personality Richard Lewis replied in a tweet.