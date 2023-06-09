Justin Bieber's Dad Jeremy Doubles Down on Anti-LGBTQ Comments, Fuels Outrage From Fans

Justin Bieber's dad Jeremy added to the backlash he received over an anti-LGBTQ social media post by defending his offensive remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Pride month, which began June 1, celebrated the LGBTQ+ community and honored activists, who continue to fight for equal rights, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

Jeremy ruffled feathers when he took to his Instagram at the start of Pride and told followers to "thank a straight person" for their "existence."