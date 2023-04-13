Fashion Flop: Justin Bieber Desperately Trying To Revive Drew House Clothing Brand — Sources
When Justin Bieber launched his streetwear line, he had visions of giving Yeezy a run for its money. Now, sources reveal the singer's smiley-faced brand — with $150 hoodies, $250 jeans, and more pricey items — has been a fashion flop, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Drew House is becoming more and more of an also-ran every day," said an insider. "The brand isn't growing at the pace of its competitors."
That hasn't stopped the 29-year-old singer, who co-founded the brand with "swagger coach" Ryan Good, from pouring money into the enterprise. Sidelined from touring due to health issues, Drew House has become Justin's sole creative outlet.
"He's still trying to be taken seriously," the source said. "The question is, how much more is he going to invest in this thing when he can't even get above 2 million Instagram followers for it?"
Bieber launched Drew House in December 2018 with his "Cheap Hotel Slippers," which retailed for $4.99 and immediately sold out. Since then, he's added several items to the unisex brand but hasn't had a massive hit.
Unfortunately for the Biebs, Drew House isn't the only entity in his life that he's worried about.
Insiders spilled that the Baby singer is toying with retirement after being armed with $200 million from selling off his music catalog. He reportedly wants to duck out of the limelight to concentrate on his marriage to 26-year-old model Hailey Bieber — especially after his latest health struggles.
Last year, the one-time sensation suddenly shuttered his Justice World Tour just 49 dates into its 132-show run citing health problems and exhaustion. Bieber's apparently not anxious to get back on the stage either.
He also revealed he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which had partially paralyzed his face.
"Justin feels the pressure of the music biz isn't good for him," revealed one source. "He just wants to disappear with Hailey and enjoy his money."
Bieber allegedly itching to work on his marriage, with sources telling RadarOnline.com their union is riddled with trust issues.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"They got married very young and didn't know what they were getting into, and it's been up and down ever since," the insider alleged, adding, "Justin tends to take things out on Hailey. It makes her want to give up — she doesn't understand why marriage has to be this hard."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bieber for comment.