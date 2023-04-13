Fashion Flop: Justin Bieber Desperately Trying To Revive Drew House Clothing Brand — Sources

When Justin Bieber launched his streetwear line, he had visions of giving Yeezy a run for its money. Now, sources reveal the singer's smiley-faced brand — with $150 hoodies, $250 jeans, and more pricey items — has been a fashion flop, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Drew House is becoming more and more of an also-ran every day," said an insider. "The brand isn't growing at the pace of its competitors."