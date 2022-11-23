Justin Bieber's Worried Wife Hailey Urges Him To Focus On Health, Concerned He's Rushing Back On Tour
Justin Bieber and his worried wife, Hailey Bieber, are warring over his return to the stage, RadarOnline.com has learned. The fashion model, who turned 26 on Tuesday, is allegedly urging Justin to throttle back and take more time to focus on his health.
"Hailey's been through so much with Justin, and she knows how fragile he is right now," confided a source close to the couple. "She doesn't want to see him rush back to performing when he's not truly ready and wind up crashing and burning.
"Not only does she love him to bits, but she also knows she'll be the one left to pick up the pieces if he goes too fast."
The Don't Go singer, 28, postponed his Justice World Tour in October to concentrate on his mental and physical health. He's set to go back on the road in March 2023.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the difficult decision came just four months after Justin shocked the world by announcing he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome — an illness that had left half of his face paralyzed.
At first, Justin just postponed three shows of his tour, revealing that he was unable to blink one eye or fully smile.
"As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear, and my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis," the pop star informed his fans.
"This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously, my body is telling me I gotta slow down and I hope you guys understand," Justin added.
Doctors told him to rest — something he's been doing since the summer. While RadarOnline.com has learned that Justin is anxious to please his fans, his wife is warning him not to jump back into the spotlight.
"Justin can't wait to get back on stage and still thinks he's bulletproof despite everything he's been through," spilled the insider. "Hailey knows better and is fighting with him to cool his jets."