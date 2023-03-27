Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Justin Bieber
Exclusive

Justin Bieber Toying With Retirement After Offloading Music Catalog For $200 Million

justin bieber retirement music catalog sold
Source: Mega
By:

Mar. 27 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Pop prince Justin Bieber is ready to take the money and run into retirement at age 29, RadarOnline.com is told. Armed with $200 million after selling off his music catalog, sources said the Sorry singer wants to duck out of the limelight with his 26-year-old model wife, Hailey Bieber.

Article continues below advertisement

"Justin hasn't felt right with the world for some time, and his stardom weighs heavily on him," a friend revealed, adding he even spoke about his struggles with professionals.

"Even his therapist says if what he's doing makes him unhappy, he should make the hard decision to set it aside," the pal explained.

justin bieber retirement music catalog sold
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Last year, the onetime sensation suddenly shuttered his Justice World Tour just 49 dates into its 132-show run citing health problems and exhaustion.

And he's apparently not anxious to get back on the stage.

justin bieber retirement music catalog sold
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

"Justin feels the pressure of the music biz isn't good for him," revealed another insider. "He just wants to disappear with Hailey and enjoy his money."

Bieber appears to want to work on his marriage with his potential retirement, with sources telling RadarOnline.com their union is riddled with trust issues.

"They got married very young and didn't know what they were getting into, and it's been up and down ever since," an insider shared weeks ago. The stressors in their marriage are more than just the fandom surrounding Bieber's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Last year, Justin revealed he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which had partially paralyzed his face.

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber
Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber hailey marriage trust issues selena gomez
Source: Mega

"It put more pressure on the relationship," the insider revealed. "Justin tends to take things out on Hailey. It makes her want to give up — she doesn't understand why marriage has to be this hard."

Bieber's sobriety has also added to their marital strife, with his struggles triggering Hailey's memories of her father Stephen Baldwin's addiction.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Trouble has been brewing since their 2018 wedding. The Peaches singer admitted he had "an emotional breakdown" soon after they said "I do," with Bieber admitting, "I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't."

A lack of trust has also challenged their vows, RadarOnline.com discovered.

justin bieber hailey marriage trust issues selena gomez
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

"It's left Hailey feeling hopeless at times," the source said, adding, "they have a lot of growing up to do. It's been a painful metamorphosis for them."

Bieber's looming retirement might be what the doctor ordered to mend his troubled relationship.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Justin's rep for comment.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.