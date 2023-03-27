Justin Bieber Toying With Retirement After Offloading Music Catalog For $200 Million
Pop prince Justin Bieber is ready to take the money and run into retirement at age 29, RadarOnline.com is told. Armed with $200 million after selling off his music catalog, sources said the Sorry singer wants to duck out of the limelight with his 26-year-old model wife, Hailey Bieber.
"Justin hasn't felt right with the world for some time, and his stardom weighs heavily on him," a friend revealed, adding he even spoke about his struggles with professionals.
"Even his therapist says if what he's doing makes him unhappy, he should make the hard decision to set it aside," the pal explained.
Last year, the onetime sensation suddenly shuttered his Justice World Tour just 49 dates into its 132-show run citing health problems and exhaustion.
And he's apparently not anxious to get back on the stage.
"Justin feels the pressure of the music biz isn't good for him," revealed another insider. "He just wants to disappear with Hailey and enjoy his money."
Bieber appears to want to work on his marriage with his potential retirement, with sources telling RadarOnline.com their union is riddled with trust issues.
"They got married very young and didn't know what they were getting into, and it's been up and down ever since," an insider shared weeks ago. The stressors in their marriage are more than just the fandom surrounding Bieber's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.
Last year, Justin revealed he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which had partially paralyzed his face.
"It put more pressure on the relationship," the insider revealed. "Justin tends to take things out on Hailey. It makes her want to give up — she doesn't understand why marriage has to be this hard."
Bieber's sobriety has also added to their marital strife, with his struggles triggering Hailey's memories of her father Stephen Baldwin's addiction.
Trouble has been brewing since their 2018 wedding. The Peaches singer admitted he had "an emotional breakdown" soon after they said "I do," with Bieber admitting, "I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't."
A lack of trust has also challenged their vows, RadarOnline.com discovered.
"It's left Hailey feeling hopeless at times," the source said, adding, "they have a lot of growing up to do. It's been a painful metamorphosis for them."
Bieber's looming retirement might be what the doctor ordered to mend his troubled relationship.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Justin's rep for comment.