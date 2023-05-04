Justin Bieber Looks Disheveled in First Sighting Since Ex-Pastor Carl Lentz Broke His Silence On Shocking Cheating Scandal
Justin Bieber was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, as his ex-pastor Carl Lentz finally addressed the cheating scandal that got Lentz kicked out of a celebrity-backed megachurch, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bieber's one-time close friend Lentz made headlines last week when he broke his silence on the affair that cost him his gig at Hillsong Church NYC.
Bieber and his wife Hailey skipped the Met Gala on Monday night. The Baby singer was seen grabbing lunch in LA instead.
In photos, Bieber looked unkept in a white tank top, comically baggy jeans, and a navy full-zip hoodie. The Yummy singer didn't attempt to accessorize his look, as he donned gray New Balance sneakers and clutched his phone in his hand.
The pop star's mood appeared to match his outfit, as Bieber paced the LA neighborhood wearing a distressed expression on his face.
The official trailer for the upcoming FX and Vanity Fair documentary series, The Secrets of Hillsong, dropped last week. Lentz appears in the project.
"You do not want to be in this chair," Lentz told director Stacey Lee in a video sneak peek. "I cannot stress it enough."
Lentz told the camera, "I had some major lies."
The pastor rose to fame in 2010, when he co-founded the Australian-based church's New York City location.
Thanks to their friendship, Bieber-adjacent celebs — and lovers — like Hailey and Selena Gomez attended services by the pastor.
Ten years after he brought Hillsong to the Big Apple, Lentz was knocked from his pedestal.
In November 2020, Lentz's five-month affair with Brooklyn jewelry designer Ranin Karim was exposed.
The pastor was subsequently fired from the church — and Bieber cut ties with his old pal.
Last week, Lentz's wife Laura commented on the scandal and said that after the news broke, her husband attempted to turn the tables and accused her of being "unfaithful" in a twisted move.