Justin Bieber's Ex-pastor Carl Lentz Breaks Silence on Cheating Scandal: 'I Had Some Major Lies'

Justin Bieber's ex-pastor Carl Lentz broke his silence on his affair and the other scandals that rocked his former celebrity-endorsed church, Hillsong, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lentz will reveal all in a new documentary about his scandal-ridden congregation.

After Lentz rose to fame as the leader of New York City's division of the church, much in part to his close friendship with Bieber, he was fired from his role after his five-month affair with Brooklyn jewelry designer Ranin Karim came to light in November 2020.