'Hillsong' Pastor Carl Lentz's Wife Punched A Babysitter In The Face After Finding Her In Bed With Her Husband

The new spicy details were found in Internal Investigation Report Regarding Carl Lentz and Other Matters, which is said to lift a lid on Lentz and his family's shady dealings throughout the years of their tenure at Hillsong.

As Radar reported at the time, Carl claimed he was fired from the church after having an extramarital affair with his alleged mistress at the time, Ranin Karim.

New York City law firm Zukerman Gore Brandeis & Crossman, acting on behalf of Hillsong, claimed he had manipulated the church. Their document claims that his phone exposes several massages and evidence of sexual acts with masseuses without any definitive proof that he actually had sex with any of them.

The report did however allege the former pastor admitted to having a five-month long affair with a New York City-based designer while having another 'inappropriate relationship' with a woman he called Germany who he met in Brooklyn.