'Hillsong' Pastor Carl Lentz's Wife Punched A Babysitter In The Face After Finding Her In Bed With Her Husband
She who throws the first punch...
Disgraced Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz was allegedly caught cheating on his wife, Laura Lentz with their babysitter Leona Kimes.
In newly public legal documents, Laura is described as smacking Leona Kimes "two or three times with a closed fist" when she found the babysitter in bed with Karl while they were at ex-NBA player Tyson Chandler's house back in 2016.
Laura was allegedly grabbed by her husband after the assault and "gaslit into thinking she had not seen what she saw."
The new spicy details were found in Internal Investigation Report Regarding Carl Lentz and Other Matters, which is said to lift a lid on Lentz and his family's shady dealings throughout the years of their tenure at Hillsong.
As Radar reported at the time, Carl claimed he was fired from the church after having an extramarital affair with his alleged mistress at the time, Ranin Karim.
New York City law firm Zukerman Gore Brandeis & Crossman, acting on behalf of Hillsong, claimed he had manipulated the church. Their document claims that his phone exposes several massages and evidence of sexual acts with masseuses without any definitive proof that he actually had sex with any of them.
The report did however allege the former pastor admitted to having a five-month long affair with a New York City-based designer while having another 'inappropriate relationship' with a woman he called Germany who he met in Brooklyn.
Hillsong, the allegedly controversial anti-LGBT church which has been a place of worship for several big celebrity names such as Justin and Hailey Bieber, NBA player Kevin Durant, as well as Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt has been dealing with it's own fair share of controversy in recent years.
Church founder Brian Houston was charged with hiding his late father's sex crimes as well as the ever growing list of accusations against their for former lead pastor and his wife.
