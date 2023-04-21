Justin Bieber's Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz's New Church Accused Of Throwing 'Demonic' Easter Service

In a truly bizarre turn of events, Justin Bieber's ex-Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz's new church has been accused of hosting a "demonic" Easter service, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bieber's one-time pastor was hired as a strategist by Oklahoma-based Transformation Church after he was fired from Hillsong over a sex scandal.

Under his direction, Transformation Church came under fire when fellow Christians and conservative critics branded the congregation's twerk-filled musical rendition of the resurrection of Christ for Easter weekend as "blasphemous."