Evils Of Hillsong: 8 Secrets & Scandals To Have ROCKED The Church

A place of worship is supposed to be a safe and wholesome space, but what happens when greed and deception take over?

Hillsong Church has been the go-to for many of Hollywood's elite after its start in 1983, attracting countless A-listers ⁠— most notably Justin Bieber ⁠—into their doors. Their appeal to young people and cutting edge sermons quickly put them on the map, soon evolving into a global megachurch.

They've had an avant garde approach to religion with the intention "to reach and influence the world by building a large Christ-centered, Bible-based church, changing mindsets and empowering people to lead and impact in every sphere of life."

However, over the years, Hillsong became embroiled in scandals and new secrets have continued to emerge into the public eye, putting a tainted lens on a once-pure establishment. While some still see it as a beacon of hope, others are walking away.

The gripping Discovery+ docuseries Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed further explored their checkered past, discussing the controversies surrounding co-founder Brian Houston and pastor Carl Lentz. Several former members of the church did candid interviews for the special, detailing alleged "trauma, abuse and exploitation that created a culture of chaos."

Scroll through the gallery below to see 8 scandals that rocked Hillsong Church: