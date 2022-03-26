Hillsong Church Pastor's Secret Abuse Allegations Come To Light Years After A Supposed Affair With A Female Staffer In Manhattan
Secret allegations have come to light.
Dallas Hillsong pastor Reed Bogard had been accused of sexually abusing a younger, female staffer who he had an affair with back in 2013.
The allegations come days after Bogard and his wife Jess were kicked out of the church following claims of them misappropriating church funds to keep up their richer than thou lifestyle.
Details have finally been made public after an investigation had been held in October 2020. The currently unnamed woman originally made the damning accusations against the pastor six years after the supposed affair ended.
She claims that Bogard had sexually abused her on the Upper East Side of Manhattan back in 2013.
The Christian Post was able to get their hands on a copy of the investigation into the allegations which show that it is still possible for the former Hillsong pastor to face criminal charges.
The church's leaders allegedly knew about the affair and could have apparently known about it as early as 2014 - though the report claims that they thought it had always been consensual between the two parties involved.
These allegations are the latest in a string of scandals the famed celebrity megachurch has had to face in recent years, some of which include Bogard himself.
Hillsong Pastor Darnell Barrett Quits Justin Bieber-Loving Church After Sending Explicit Photos Sparking Sex Scandal
The former pastor was forced out of his role back in January of last year amid claims he and his wife had misappropriated funds to satisfy their own lavish lifestyles.
After the Bogards were axed from their position, the church released a statement which read: "It was very disappointing to learn that, while some of you experienced the Bogards as dedicated pastors, many others have experienced leadership that failed to meet the commitments and standards of Hillsong Church."
The founder of Hillsong himself, Brian Houstin, had his own experience with scandal in the religious community after being accused of hiding his own father's sexual abuse history which took place in the late 60s to early 70s when he served as a pastor in Australia.
The selling point of the megachurch is its slew of young and trendy pastors who give concert-like sermons to appeal to a younger audience of worshippers.
Some of the biggest names involved to the church include Justin Bieber, his wife Hailey, the Kardashians, Selena Gomez, as well as many other A-List stars.
Justin Bieber's Former Spiritual Advisor Carl Lentz Seen For First Time Since Being Fired From Hillsong Church In 2020
The massive church started in 1977 in Australia but has expanded to the states with churches in Orange County, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Atlanta, just to name a few. The church allegedly makes millions in donations every year.