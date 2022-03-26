Hillsong Church Pastor's Secret Abuse Allegations Come To Light Years After A Supposed Affair With A Female Staffer In Manhattan

Details have finally been made public after an investigation had been held in October 2020. The currently unnamed woman originally made the damning accusations against the pastor six years after the supposed affair ended.

She claims that Bogard had sexually abused her on the Upper East Side of Manhattan back in 2013.

The Christian Post was able to get their hands on a copy of the investigation into the allegations which show that it is still possible for the former Hillsong pastor to face criminal charges.