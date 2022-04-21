Hillsong Boston Pastor & Wife Resign After He Reportedly Confesses To 'Racist Text' Following Her Bombshell Claims About Carl Lentz

Hillsong Boston pastor Josh Kimes and his wife, Leona Kimes, have quit their roles at the scandal-plagued church, opting not to share their reason for leaving.

The couple announced their choice earlier this week amid news that he allegedly admitted to writing a "racist text" to church colleagues but later apologized.

His text confession was reportedly discovered during an internal investigation into the behavior of former Hillsong New York branch founders, Carl and Laura Lentz.