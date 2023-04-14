Sam Smith Slammed Over 'Satanic' And 'Sexualized' Tour: 'This Is Vulgar'
Non-binary pop star Sam Smith was slammed over their "satanic" and "sexualized" tour, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Smith, 30, appeared unfazed by critics who were also outraged by the singer's Grammy performance, which featured the pop star in a "Devil-themed" latex outfit for a raunchy rendition of their hit song, Unholy.
After images of their new tour, Gloria, circulated online, Smith was back in the hot seat.
Smith's controversial tour gave critics plenty to foam at the mouth about, including over-the-top risqué outfits and religious themes throughout.
The pop star was seen in a series of dramatic looks.
They donned a crown that featured devil horns with fishnet pantyhose, and thigh-high boots.
The outfit wasn't shown off for long, as Smith lost layers and stripped down to a new look.
After losing his long overcoat, Smith was seen only in a bustier, fishnets, thigh-high boots, and tiny shorts.
"This is vulgar and satanic," commented one Twitter user.
Over and over social media users accused the pop singer of pushing a "satanic" agenda.
"This whole performance is satanic!" wrote another Twitter user on Gloria.
Another proclaimed, "The rest of us don't want satanic erotica!" Some felt that given Smith's talent, the use of provocative attire and imagery was not needed.
"He's taking entertainment to extreme levels!" the outraged fan commented. "When you have the voice, I don't understand the need to sexualise a performance like that."
Luckily for Smith, many fans saw nothing wrong with his show — and simply considered the dramatic display a form of art.
"Immaculate voice. Incredible performer. Superb stage set up. Top singers and musicians," wrote one pleased Smith ally.
Others focused on Smith's vocal range and thought the singer "did not disappoint."