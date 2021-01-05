Justin Bieber Says Hillsong Is ‘Not’ His Church Following Pastor Carl Lentz Scandal The former pastor was fired from the church in November 2020.

Setting the record straight. Justin Bieber confirmed that he’s no longer a part of the Hillsong Church, nor is he studying to be a pastor, following Pastor Carl Lentz‘s cheating scandal.

“I’M NOT STUDYING TO BE A MINISTER OR ANYTHING EVEN CLOSE TO THAT. HAVE NO DESIRE FOR THAT,” the singer, 26, wrote via Instagram Stories days after the New York Post’s Page Six reported that he was working toward becoming the church’s next leader. “BTW HILLSONG IS NOT MY CHURCH. FOR CLARITY I AM A PART OF CHURCHOME.”

Bieber’s social media post came months after Hillsong’s former leader, 41, confirmed that he was fired from the institution in November 2020 for cheating on his wife, Laura Lentz, with whom he shares three children. Initially, Senior Pastor Brian Houston released a statement saying Lentz was terminated after “leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures.”

In an Instagram statement after the news broke, Lentz wrote, “I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions.”

The former Hillsong pastor rose to fame because of his close relationship with Bieber. Following his admission of infidelity, the “Yummy” singer’s wife, Hailey Bieber, unfollowed Lentz on social media, per Us Weekly. Concluding his social media statement at the time, Lentz apologized “for breaking the trust of many people.”

“I would have liked to say this with my voice, to you, in person because you are owed that,” he added. “But that opportunity I will not have. So to those people, I pray you can forgive me and that over time I can live a life where trust is earned again.”