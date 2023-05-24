Target Staffers Facing Angry 'Threats' Over Annual Pride Collection, Displays Moved Due to 'Volatile Circumstances'

Target employees have faced vicious threats from conservative consumers over the retailer's annual Pride collection, RadarOnline.com has learned.

June marks the start of Pride month, a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and of the activists who fought for equal rights for all citizens regardless of sexual orientation.

While Target was not alone when it came to corporate support during that particular time frame, recent backlash from anti-transgender activists towards brands like Nike and Bud Light paved the way for a new level of hatred aimed at employees.