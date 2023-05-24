Target Staffers Facing Angry 'Threats' Over Annual Pride Collection, Displays Moved Due to 'Volatile Circumstances'
Target employees have faced vicious threats from conservative consumers over the retailer's annual Pride collection, RadarOnline.com has learned.
June marks the start of Pride month, a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and of the activists who fought for equal rights for all citizens regardless of sexual orientation.
While Target was not alone when it came to corporate support during that particular time frame, recent backlash from anti-transgender activists towards brands like Nike and Bud Light paved the way for a new level of hatred aimed at employees.
Following cries from Republican lawmakers and conservative figureheads to boycott brands that supported the LGBTQ+ community, an insidious conspiracy theory accused Target of "grooming" children by displaying the annual collection.
On Tuesday, Target announced in a statement that Pride displays in stores across the country would be revised due to threats from the public.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Since introducing this year's collection, we've experienced threats impacting our team members' sense of safety and well-being while at work," Target's statement read. "Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior."
Target noted that in Southern states, where backlash was heightened, the retailer was forced to move Pride displays from entrances, where seasonal collections are traditionally placed, to more discreet areas in the back of stores.
- Lauren Boebert Criticizes John Fetterman's 'Casual Friday' Press Conference Outfit, 'There's Just No Excuse'
- Nancy Pelosi Denies Rumors of Her Daughter Aiding Dianne Feinstein to Help Adam Schiff With His Election
- John Fetterman's Office Accused of Doctoring Transcripts to Make Senator Appear Coherent Post-Stroke
Controversy began after conservatives took to social media and spread misinformation regarding a "tuck friendly" women's swimsuit, which was designed for transgender women.
Anti-trans and conservative influencers falsely claimed to their audiences that the swimsuits were being peddled in Target's children's section, despite the item being classified as an adult garment in-store and online.
Additionally, designed by London-based brand Abprallen, which sold occult-themed LGBTQ+ clothing and accessories, also garnered backlash after designing items for the collection.
According to the Associate Press, Target reported incidents of outraged customers knocking over Pride displays — and approaching retail employees in an aggressive manner, while filming the interactions with workers for social media.
Taunting videos of consumers questioning staffers over the retailer's motives with the Pride collection became routine behavior on far-right social channels.