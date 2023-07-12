Dog the Bounty Hunter Goes on HOMOPHOBIC Rant, Threatens Violence Against Dylan Mulvaney: 'God Made Adam and Eve ... Not Adam and Steve'

Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughters have put their reality star dad in the doghouse following a homophobic rant, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The aging WGN America reality star, 70, “infuriated” some of his own family members and associates when he appeared alongside his new wife Francie Frane on a Facebook live stream with Christian preacher Sharell Barrera to declare, “Jesus was not a sissy…he was not a sissy man.”

Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, took aim at fellow Christians who do not forcefully go out and battle against the much-criticized movement of teaching kids about “changing their sexuality.”