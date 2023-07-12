Dog the Bounty Hunter Goes on HOMOPHOBIC Rant, Threatens Violence Against Dylan Mulvaney: 'God Made Adam and Eve ... Not Adam and Steve'
Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughters have put their reality star dad in the doghouse following a homophobic rant, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The aging WGN America reality star, 70, “infuriated” some of his own family members and associates when he appeared alongside his new wife Francie Frane on a Facebook live stream with Christian preacher Sharell Barrera to declare, “Jesus was not a sissy…he was not a sissy man.”
Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, took aim at fellow Christians who do not forcefully go out and battle against the much-criticized movement of teaching kids about “changing their sexuality.”
“They’ve got kids changing their sexuality,” the former bail bondsman ranted while donning his trademark dark Terminator-style sunglasses. “They talk about tithing more than they do about what’s going on…. They’re so wacko themselves that where they have brought us all is to the gates of hell. So, we have to stop all that, rebuke them.”
“We don’t need no more sissy men ... We need men and women that are willing to stand up against evil and speak the word of God,” he said in a call-to-arms that was gleefully applauded by his wife and Barrera.
Duane also addressed the Bud Light controversy that swept the nation.
“People playing at church is what led to Bud Light. I'd like to get that punk down, rebuke Satan out of him, and just give him a couple of black eyes. That's exactly, and a mean that. If I ever see him I'm dropping him," Duane said, seemingly referring to controversial trans social media star Dylan Mulvaney.
Daughter Cecily Chapman invoked the name of her late mother Beth, who died of cancer in 2019, to exorcise her dad’s fire and brimstone comments.
“My mother always taught us that hate is not a family value,” Cecily, 30, told RadarOnline.com.
“She also believed that God is love. She was proud to be surrounded by a diverse group of people including members of the LGBTQ community,” she added. “Today we saw The Bible used as a weapon to preach hate and for that, I will continue to pray for my father.”
Dog even aimed his Biblical wrath at his own blood by acknowledging one of his own family members is gay while spewing: “That’s not the way God made us.”
“He didn’t make Adam and Steve, he made Adam and Eve. So, that’s exactly how it is,” he declared.
Daughter Lyssa Chapman, who married her partner Leianna Evensen in June 2022, immediately blasted her father in a Facebook post calling his tirade “disgusting.”
“I’m honestly embarrassed to be mentioned on this hateful disgusting, trash spewing out of my father’s mouth,” she wrote implying that her dad has changed over the years. “You all know I’m a daddy’s girl and I love my father. However, this crosses a line.”
“I was not raised by this man, he was not this way until recently,” she added. “I have no idea why he continues to hate on the LGBTQ+ community… but I feel it (is) necessary to stand up for my community.”
Insiders told RadarOnline.com the fugitive-chasing tough guy became an emotional cupcake after his beloved Beth died of throat cancer at age 51. The reality star married Frane in 2021 and changed drastically.
One insider told RadarOnline.com family and friends are shellshocked by the furious vitriol.
“As you can imagine, in the family circle, this is not going over very well at all,” the source told RadarOnline.com. “He basically said Lyssa Chapman is disgusting but he loves her.”
“All of his friends and former workers are freaking out right now --- and highly offended because years ago him and Beth did a ‘No Hate’ campaign to encourage tolerance against gay. Everybody is in utter shock right now.”