Duane Chapman Says Late Wife Beth's Death Paved The Way For Romance With New Bride Francie: 'Best For Last'

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman revealed he finally feels like himself again after getting married to new wife Francie Frane.

"I feel back now. I feel Beth would be very proud. So would Bob of Francie," the A&E personality, 69, gushed while chatting with host David Yontef on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, in a new episode that aired Tuesday.

Duane was last wed to late wife Beth for 13 years up until she died from cancer in June 2019. She was 51. He later found solace with Francie — a rancher — who also lost her late husband, Bob, following his death from cancer just months before Beth.