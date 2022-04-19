Duane Chapman Says Late Wife Beth's Death Paved The Way For Romance With New Bride Francie: 'Best For Last'
Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman revealed he finally feels like himself again after getting married to new wife Francie Frane.
"I feel back now. I feel Beth would be very proud. So would Bob of Francie," the A&E personality, 69, gushed while chatting with host David Yontef on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, in a new episode that aired Tuesday.
Duane was last wed to late wife Beth for 13 years up until she died from cancer in June 2019. She was 51. He later found solace with Francie — a rancher — who also lost her late husband, Bob, following his death from cancer just months before Beth.
The former bail bondsman, who has been married five times throughout his life, agreed that he found his match in Francie when asked if this will be the last time he says "I do."
"Well, David, in the Bible, you know, King David was married eight times. So I'm way behind him. This is it," Duane began.
"We both said 'this is it' last time and our spouses are in heaven. So I told her, stay with me Francie and I'm going to stay with her," he continued. "I don't mean to ever disrespect Beth, but I know I … saved the best for last, because that's how it is. And I do believe supernaturally that Beth had something to do with Francie because Beth and I had meetings at the last … and I'll never tell anybody. And I know what Beth told me. So I'm sure that she would, I think if I didn't have Francie, I would have let Beth down."
Duane and Francie exchanged their vows during an intimate wedding ceremony in Colorado on September 2, months after he popped the question in May. He proposed at their home, surprising her with candles and a ring when she walked in the door.
More recently, the TV personality was revealed to be The Masked Singer's armadillo, an experience he said was a blast despite his elaborate costume weighing more than 200 pounds.
"It was great. It was unbelievable," Duane gushed. "I had one of the greatest times I've ever had."