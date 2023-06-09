'For Beth': Two of Dog The Bounty Hunter and Beth Chapman's Daughters Launch New Business — To Honor Their Late Mother
Two of Dog the Bounty Hunter and his late wife Beth Chapman's daughters have launched an online boutique store dedicated to their beloved mom who passed away in 2019 after battling cancer, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Cecily and Bonnie Chapman established Huntress Boutique to offer a diverse range of styles where “memories are woven into every stitch” and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Beth’s favorite charities.
The launch comes nearly two months after a heartbreaking fire at Bonnie’s Fishersville, Virginia home that left her three cats, a dog, a gecko, and a snake dead from smoke inhalation.
“Thankfully this clothing line, which we have been working on prior to the fire, is a way for us to jumpstart our hearts again,” Cecily told RadarOnline.com.
“Bonnie and I wanted a way to re-create the store in a way that we could express ourselves as well as honoring our mom, her legacy, and it is something that we could continue with and build forward,” she added.
“Fashion is the big deal for girls, and I know how much my mom loved fashion. This time it feels right because I’m doing it with Bonnie, and I feel that it is a great for us to kind of become our own selves as well as always keeping our mom with us.”
The online store offers more than 100 specially designed items including shirts, coffee mugs, water bottles, writing journals, cell phone cases, hats, hoodies, and stickers, among other things.
The products are divided up into three sections: The For Beth Collection; The Cecily Collection and The Bonnie Collection.
“I feel so many people love our mother and want something to keep her in their lives and we just wanted to give people something that they can see every day and be reminded of her, what we lost and show people who we are as well,” Bonnie told RadarOnline.com.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital and the Make-a-Wish Foundation in memory of their mother, who passed away at age 51.
“We feel that our mom and dad did a lot of work for Make-A-Wish, and I had been around a lot of that growing up,” Cecily said. “I was honored to be a part of some children’s and people’s last wishes and was able to be there with my parents for that experience, so I know how much that means to them.”
Cecily and Bonnie admit their famous reality star dad, aka Duane Chapman, is busy living a new life in Florida after the devastating loss of Beth.
“We love him from afar,” said Cecily, who occasionally exchanges ‘I Love You’ texts with her dad.
“He has his own life going on so we’re just kind of doing our own thing,” she added. “I would hope that he would encourage us in the future and be supportive of what we are doing.”