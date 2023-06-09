'For Beth': Two of Dog The Bounty Hunter and Beth Chapman's Daughters Launch New Business — To Honor Their Late Mother

Two of Dog the Bounty Hunter and his late wife Beth Chapman's daughters have launched an online boutique store dedicated to their beloved mom who passed away in 2019 after battling cancer, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Cecily and Bonnie Chapman established Huntress Boutique to offer a diverse range of styles where “memories are woven into every stitch” and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Beth’s favorite charities.

The launch comes nearly two months after a heartbreaking fire at Bonnie’s Fishersville, Virginia home that left her three cats, a dog, a gecko, and a snake dead from smoke inhalation.