Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Devastated by House Fire That Killed Her Beloved Pets: 'My Heart Is Obliterated'

Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter shared with his late wife Beth Chapman posted a heartbreaking tribute to her six pets killed during a fire at her Virginia home, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“On the evening of April 25th, my furry family joined my mother in heaven,” Bonnie Chapman wrote. “My mother loved my pets, and I know she is showering them with love. My heart is obliterated.”

“To know they passed without me will hang with me for the rest of my life. I gave all of them a wonderful life filled with treats, salmon, long nature walks, steak, chicken, and endless nights filled with cuddling.”