Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Devastated by House Fire That Killed Her Beloved Pets: 'My Heart Is Obliterated'
Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter shared with his late wife Beth Chapman posted a heartbreaking tribute to her six pets killed during a fire at her Virginia home, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
“On the evening of April 25th, my furry family joined my mother in heaven,” Bonnie Chapman wrote. “My mother loved my pets, and I know she is showering them with love. My heart is obliterated.”
“To know they passed without me will hang with me for the rest of my life. I gave all of them a wonderful life filled with treats, salmon, long nature walks, steak, chicken, and endless nights filled with cuddling.”
Chapman and her boyfriend Ismael Barrios were at work when the faulty wire underneath the kitchen floor erupted, filling the home with smoke that killed her three cats, a dog, a gecko, and a snake who were unable to survive the dangerous fumes.
The fire erupted at 5:39 PM on April 25 inside the couple’s three-story home in Fishersville about 100 miles west of Richmond, and firefighters from the Augusta County Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene five minutes after receiving the alarm, according to the department’s fire report.
“The fire attack crews located fire in the crawl space … in the first-floor area of the kitchen,” the report states. “Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and check for extension. Search crews were able to find three cats and one dog, all the animals were deceased and taken to the front yard.”
A preliminary investigation showed a staple through a wire supplying an outlet in the kitchen island sparked the small blaze, the report states.
Chapman also thanked the fire fighters for deploying specialized gear to try and save her animals.
“I’d like to extend my sincerest thanks to the Augusta County Fire Department for their swift response,” she wrote via Instagram. “I cannot thank them enough for their efforts to resuscitate my animals, their compassion and empathy is felt during this dark time.”
The fallen pets included: Plum - aka Plumkin – her cat for seven years; a trouble making cat named Merlyn; her sidekick tuxedo cat Azriel; a cuddly schnauzer named Sophie; a gecko named Nyssa and her first and only pet snake, Stokley.
The tragedy comes nearly four years after Chapman’s reality star mom, Beth died of throat cancer in June 2019.
“I cherished every moment I spent with these babies and am devastated that I wasn’t able to save them. I would have given my life for any of them,” Chapman wrote. “They were my reason to live in my darkest moments.”
“Until we meet again, my babies, I miss you all with every fiber of my being. Thank you for the memories and love. Rest in peace.”