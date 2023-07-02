Man Named in Supreme Court's Gay Wedding Website Ruling is Married to a Woman and Never Even Contacted the Web Designer: Report

The U.S. Supreme Court recently handed down a ruling in a case involving a Christian graphic artist who refused to design wedding websites for same-sex couples. The court ruled 6-to-3 in favor of the artist, Lorie Smith, who argued that her actions were protected under the First Amendment's right to freedom of speech.

The case began in 2016 when Smith filed a lawsuit against the state of Colorado, claiming that the state's anti-discrimination law violated her rights.

The request, from an individual identified as "Stewart," was not the basis for the federal lawsuit Smith filed preemptively seven years ago before she started creating wedding websites. However, her lawyers brought it up as the case progressed when attorneys representing the state of Colorado questioned the grounds for Smith's lawsuit.